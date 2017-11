Hackquest 2017. Results & Writeups

Welcome to NSA - Not Safe Agency! Our transport protocol - TMBP (Transport for Moving Big Packets) is very simple, and it allows you to send big packets via ShockBurst protocol by using NRF24l01 module. Big packet - it is a packet that is larger than 22 bytes (max size of DATA in one packet), such packet must be fragmented into multiple pieces. TMBP structure: | Dest Addr | Src Addr | Stream ID | All len | Cur Offset | DATA | 2 2 2 2 2 22 Dest Addr - 2 bytes of address of a destination host Src Addr - 2 bytes of address of your host Stream ID - 2 bytes identification number of a stream which is used to transmit one Big packet All len - 2 bytes total length of Big packet Cur Offset - 2 bytes of an offset (how much Big packet's bytes were transmitted including bytes in a current packet) Destination addresses you can find on the Broadcast channel. All other parameters will be generated automatically. Also, you don't need to set up connection between you and a destination host, it will be created automatically. The only thing you need is a destination address! TMBP packet is incapsulated into ShockBurst protocol packet in NRF24l01. NRF24l01 address length is 5 bytes, during connection NRF24l01 address consists of 2 bytes of destination address + 2 bytes of source address + 0x00 byte. Addresses of Broadcast channels are hardcoded in an intial configuartion and are constant. Some channels don't use TMBP. Our channels configuration 2401 - Hint channel 2402 - Open broadcast channel 2403 - Open channel 2404 - Test channel 2405 - Link to transport protocol channel 2406 - Encrypted channel 1 2407 - Encrypted channel 2 2408 - Reserved channel 2409 - Broadcast channel 2410 - History channel