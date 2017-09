ИИ для покера: как научить алгоритмы блефовать

import sys import json from pypokerengine.players import BasePokerPlayer class MyPlayer(BasePokerPlayer): # Do not forget to make parent class as "BasePokerPlayer" # we define the logic to make an action through this method. (so this method would be the core of your AI) def declare_action(self, valid_actions, hole_card, round_state): # valid_actions format => [raise_action_info, call_action_info, fold_action_info] call_action_info = valid_actions[1] action, amount = call_action_info["action"], call_action_info["amount"] return action, amount # action returned here is sent to the poker engine def receive_game_start_message(self, game_info): pass def receive_round_start_message(self, round_count, hole_card, seats): pass def receive_street_start_message(self, street, round_state): pass def receive_game_update_message(self, action, round_state): pass def receive_round_result_message(self, winners, hand_info, round_state): pass if __name__ == '__main__': player = MyPlayer() while True: line = sys.stdin.readline().rstrip() if not line: break event_type, data = line.split('\t', 1) data = json.loads(data) if event_type == 'declare_action': action, amount = player.declare_action(data['valid_actions'], data['hole_card'], data['round_state']) sys.stdout.write('{}\t{}

'.format(action, amount)) sys.stdout.flush() elif event_type == 'game_start': player.set_uuid(data.get('uuid')) player.receive_game_start_message(data) elif event_type == 'round_start': player.receive_round_start_message(data['round_count'], data['hole_card'], data['seats']) elif event_type == 'street_start': player.receive_street_start_message(data['street'], data['round_state']) elif event_type == 'game_update': player.receive_game_update_message(data['new_action'], data['round_state']) elif event_type == 'round_result': player.receive_round_result_message(data['winners'], data['hand_info'], data['round_state']) else: raise RuntimeError('Bad event type "{}"'.format(event_type))