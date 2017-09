Прокачиваем USB Mass Storage Device на STM32F103 с помощью FreeRTOS и DMA

Starting write operation for LBA=0041C600, len=4096

Receiving first block into buf=1

Writing block of data for LBA=0041C600, len=512, buf=0

This will be regular block

Receiving an extra block into buf=1

Writing block of data for LBA=0041C800, len=512, buf=1

This will be regular block

Write completed callback with status 0 (buf=0)

Preparing next receive into buf=0

Writing block of data for LBA=0041CA00, len=512, buf=0

This will be regular block

Write completed callback with status 0 (buf=1)

Preparing next receive into buf=1

Writing block of data for LBA=0041CC00, len=512, buf=1

This will be regular block

Write completed callback with status 0 (buf=0)

Preparing next receive into buf=0

Writing block of data for LBA=0041CE00, len=512, buf=0

This will be regular block

Write completed callback with status 0 (buf=1)

Preparing next receive into buf=1

Writing block of data for LBA=0041D000, len=512, buf=1

This will be regular block

Write completed callback with status 0 (buf=0)

Preparing next receive into buf=0

Writing block of data for LBA=0041D200, len=512, buf=0

This will be one before the last block

Write completed callback with status 0 (buf=1)

Preparing next receive into buf=1

Writing block of data for LBA=0041D400, len=512, buf=1

This will be the last block

Write completed callback with status 0 (buf=0)

Write completed callback with status 0 (buf=1)

Write finished. Sending CSW