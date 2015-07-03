Видеонаблюдение в подъезде своими силами

# /home/vova/Core/scrypts/motion/motion.conf # # This config file was generated by motion 3.2.12+git20140228 ############################################################ # Daemon ############################################################ # Start in daemon (background) mode and release terminal (default: off) daemon on #File to store the process ID, also called pid file. (default: not defined) process_id_file /home/vova/Core/scrypts/pid/motion.pid ############################################################ # Basic Setup Mode ############################################################ # Start in Setup-Mode, daemon disabled. (default: off) setup_mode off # Use a file to save logs messages, if not defined stderr and syslog is used. (default: not defined) logfile /home/vova/Files/Logs/motion/motion.log # Level of log messages [1..9] (EMR, ALR, CRT, ERR, WRN, NTC, ERR, DBG, ALL). (default: 6 / NTC) log_level 6 # Filter to log messages by type (COR, STR, ENC, NET, DBL, EVT, TRK, VID, ALL). (default: ALL) log_type all ########################################################### # Capture device options ############################################################ # Videodevice to be used for capturing (default /dev/video0) # for FreeBSD default is /dev/bktr0 videodevice /dev/video0 # v4l2_palette allows to choose preferable palette to be use by motion # to capture from those supported by your videodevice. (default: 17) # E.g. if your videodevice supports both V4L2_PIX_FMT_SBGGR8 and # V4L2_PIX_FMT_MJPEG then motion will by default use V4L2_PIX_FMT_MJPEG. # Setting v4l2_palette to 2 forces motion to use V4L2_PIX_FMT_SBGGR8 # instead. # # Values : # V4L2_PIX_FMT_SN9C10X : 0 'S910' # V4L2_PIX_FMT_SBGGR16 : 1 'BYR2' # V4L2_PIX_FMT_SBGGR8 : 2 'BA81' # V4L2_PIX_FMT_SPCA561 : 3 'S561' # V4L2_PIX_FMT_SGBRG8 : 4 'GBRG' # V4L2_PIX_FMT_SGRBG8 : 5 'GRBG' # V4L2_PIX_FMT_PAC207 : 6 'P207' # V4L2_PIX_FMT_PJPG : 7 'PJPG' # V4L2_PIX_FMT_MJPEG : 8 'MJPEG' # V4L2_PIX_FMT_JPEG : 9 'JPEG' # V4L2_PIX_FMT_RGB24 : 10 'RGB3' # V4L2_PIX_FMT_SPCA501 : 11 'S501' # V4L2_PIX_FMT_SPCA505 : 12 'S505' # V4L2_PIX_FMT_SPCA508 : 13 'S508' # V4L2_PIX_FMT_UYVY : 14 'UYVY' # V4L2_PIX_FMT_YUYV : 15 'YUYV' # V4L2_PIX_FMT_YUV422P : 16 '422P' # V4L2_PIX_FMT_YUV420 : 17 'YU12' # v4l2_palette 17 # The video input to be used (default: -1) # Should normally be set to 0 or 1 for video/TV cards, and -1 for USB cameras input -1 # The video norm to use (only for video capture and TV tuner cards) # Values: 0 (PAL), 1 (NTSC), 2 (SECAM), 3 (PAL NC no colour). Default: 0 (PAL) norm 0 # The frequency to set the tuner to (kHz) (only for TV tuner cards) (default: 0) frequency 0 # Rotate image this number of degrees. The rotation affects all saved images as # well as movies. Valid values: 0 (default = no rotation), 90, 180 and 270. rotate 0 # Image width (pixels). Valid range: Camera dependent, default: 352 width 1280 # Image height (pixels). Valid range: Camera dependent, default: 288 height 960 # Maximum number of frames to be captured per second. # Valid range: 2-100. Default: 100 (almost no limit). framerate 5 # Minimum time in seconds between capturing picture frames from the camera. # Default: 0 = disabled - the capture rate is given by the camera framerate. # This option is used when you want to capture images at a rate lower than 2 per second. minimum_frame_time 0 # URL to use if you are using a network camera, size will be autodetected (incl http:// ftp:// mjpg:// or file:///) # Must be a URL that returns single jpeg pictures or a raw mjpeg stream. Default: Not defined netcam_url rtsp://192.168.0.100:554 # Username and password for network camera (only if required). Default: not defined # Syntax is user:password netcam_userpass admin:vova # The setting for keep-alive of network socket, should improve performance on compatible net cameras. # off: The historical implementation using HTTP/1.0, closing the socket after each http request. # force: Use HTTP/1.0 requests with keep alive header to reuse the same connection. # on: Use HTTP/1.1 requests that support keep alive as default. # Default: off netcam_keepalive force # URL to use for a netcam proxy server, if required, e.g. "http://myproxy". # If a port number other than 80 is needed, use "http://myproxy:1234". # Default: not defined ; netcam_proxy value # Set less strict jpeg checks for network cameras with a poor/buggy firmware. # Default: off netcam_tolerant_check on # Let motion regulate the brightness of a video device (default: off). # The auto_brightness feature uses the brightness option as its target value. # If brightness is zero auto_brightness will adjust to average brightness value 128. # Only recommended for cameras without auto brightness auto_brightness off # Set the initial brightness of a video device. # If auto_brightness is enabled, this value defines the average brightness level # which Motion will try and adjust to. # Valid range 0-255, default 0 = disabled brightness 0 # Set the contrast of a video device. # Valid range 0-255, default 0 = disabled contrast 0 # Set the saturation of a video device. # Valid range 0-255, default 0 = disabled saturation 0 # Set the hue of a video device (NTSC feature). # Valid range 0-255, default 0 = disabled hue 0 ############################################################ # Round Robin (multiple inputs on same video device name) ############################################################ # Number of frames to capture in each roundrobin step (default: 1) roundrobin_frames 1 # Number of frames to skip before each roundrobin step (default: 1) roundrobin_skip 1 # Try to filter out noise generated by roundrobin (default: off) switchfilter off ############################################################ # Motion Detection Settings: ############################################################ # Threshold for number of changed pixels in an image that # triggers motion detection (default: 1500) threshold 400 # Automatically tune the threshold down if possible (default: off) threshold_tune off # Noise threshold for the motion detection (default: 32) noise_level 32 # Automatically tune the noise threshold (default: on) noise_tune on # Despeckle motion image using (e)rode or (d)ilate or (l)abel (Default: not defined) # Recommended value is EedDl. Any combination (and number of) of E, e, d, and D is valid. # (l)abeling must only be used once and the 'l' must be the last letter. # Comment out to disable despeckle_filter EedDl # Detect motion in predefined areas (1 - 9). Areas are numbered like that: 1 2 3 # A script (on_area_detected) is started immediately when motion is 4 5 6 # detected in one of the given areas, but only once during an event. 7 8 9 # One or more areas can be specified with this option. Take care: This option # does NOT restrict detection to these areas! (Default: not defined) area_detect 589 # PGM file to use as a sensitivity mask. # Full path name to. (Default: not defined) ; mask_file value # Dynamically create a mask file during operation (default: 0) # Adjust speed of mask changes from 0 (off) to 10 (fast) smart_mask_speed 0 # Ignore sudden massive light intensity changes given as a percentage of the picture # area that changed intensity. If set to 1, motion will do some kind of # auto-lightswitch. Valid range: 0 - 100 , default: 0 = disabled lightswitch 1 # Picture frames must contain motion at least the specified number of frames # in a row before they are detected as true motion. At the default of 1, all # motion is detected. Valid range: 1 to thousands, recommended 1-5 minimum_motion_frames 6 # Specifies the number of pre-captured (buffered) pictures from before motion # was detected that will be output at motion detection. # Recommended range: 0 to 5 (default: 0) # Do not use large values! Large values will cause Motion to skip video frames and # cause unsmooth movies. To smooth movies use larger values of post_capture instead. pre_capture 2 # Number of frames to capture after motion is no longer detected (default: 0) post_capture 0 # Event Gap is the seconds of no motion detection that triggers the end of an event. # An event is defined as a series of motion images taken within a short timeframe. # Recommended value is 60 seconds (Default). The value -1 is allowed and disables # events causing all Motion to be written to one single movie file and no pre_capture. # If set to 0, motion is running in gapless mode. Movies don't have gaps anymore. An # event ends right after no more motion is detected and post_capture is over. event_gap 20 # Maximum length in seconds of a movie # When value is exceeded a new movie file is created. (Default: 0 = infinite) max_movie_time 0 # Always save images even if there was no motion (default: off) emulate_motion off ############################################################ # Image File Output ############################################################ # Output 'normal' pictures when motion is detected (default: on) # Valid values: on, off, first, best, center # When set to 'first', only the first picture of an event is saved. # Picture with most motion of an event is saved when set to 'best'. # Picture with motion nearest center of picture is saved when set to 'center'. # Can be used as preview shot for the corresponding movie. output_pictures off # Output pictures with only the pixels moving object (ghost images) (default: off) output_debug_pictures off # The quality (in percent) to be used by the jpeg compression (default: 75) quality 100 # Type of output images # Valid values: jpeg, ppm (default: jpeg) picture_type jpeg ############################################################ # FFMPEG related options # Film (movie) file output, and deinterlacing of the video input # The options movie_filename and timelapse_filename are also used # by the ffmpeg feature ############################################################ # Use ffmpeg to encode movies in realtime (default: off) ffmpeg_output_movies on # Use ffmpeg to make movies with only the pixels moving # object (ghost images) (default: off) ffmpeg_output_debug_movies off # Use ffmpeg to encode a timelapse movie # Default value 0 = off - else save frame every Nth second ffmpeg_timelapse 0 # The file rollover mode of the timelapse video # Valid values: hourly, daily (default), weekly-sunday, weekly-monday, monthly, manual ffmpeg_timelapse_mode daily # Bitrate to be used by the ffmpeg encoder (default: 400000) # This option is ignored if ffmpeg_variable_bitrate is not 0 (disabled) ffmpeg_bps 8100000 # Enables and defines variable bitrate for the ffmpeg encoder. # ffmpeg_bps is ignored if variable bitrate is enabled. # Valid values: 0 (default) = fixed bitrate defined by ffmpeg_bps, # or the range 2 - 31 where 2 means best quality and 31 is worst. ffmpeg_variable_bitrate 0 # Codec to used by ffmpeg for the video compression. # Timelapse movies are always made in mpeg1 format independent from this option. # Supported formats are: mpeg1 (ffmpeg-0.4.8 only), mpeg4 (default), and msmpeg4. # mpeg1 - gives you files with extension .mpg # mpeg4 or msmpeg4 - gives you files with extension .avi # msmpeg4 is recommended for use with Windows Media Player because # it requires no installation of codec on the Windows client. # swf - gives you a flash film with extension .swf # flv - gives you a flash video with extension .flv # ffv1 - FF video codec 1 for Lossless Encoding ( experimental ) # mov - QuickTime ( testing ) # ogg - Ogg/Theora ( testing ) ffmpeg_video_codec mpeg4 # Use ffmpeg to deinterlace video. Necessary if you use an analog camera # and see horizontal combing on moving objects in video or pictures. # (default: off) ffmpeg_deinterlace off ############################################################ # SDL Window ############################################################ # Number of motion thread to show in SDL Window (default: 0 = disabled) sdl_threadnr 0 ############################################################ # External pipe to video encoder # Replacement for FFMPEG builtin encoder for ffmpeg_output_movies only. # The options movie_filename and timelapse_filename are also used # by the ffmpeg feature ############################################################ # Bool to enable or disable extpipe (default: off) use_extpipe off # External program (full path and opts) to pipe raw video to # Generally, use '-' for STDIN... ; extpipe value ############################################################ # Snapshots (Traditional Periodic Webcam File Output) ############################################################ # Make automated snapshot every N seconds (default: 0 = disabled) snapshot_interval 0 ############################################################ # Text Display # %Y = year, %m = month, %d = date, # %H = hour, %M = minute, %S = second, %T = HH:MM:SS, # %v = event, %q = frame number, %t = thread (camera) number, # %D = changed pixels, %N = noise level,

= new line, # %i and %J = width and height of motion area, # %K and %L = X and Y coordinates of motion center # %C = value defined by text_event - do not use with text_event! # You can put quotation marks around the text to allow # leading spaces ############################################################ # Locate and draw a box around the moving object. # Valid values: on, off, preview (default: off) # Set to 'preview' will only draw a box in preview_shot pictures. locate_motion_mode off # Set the look and style of the locate box if enabled. # Valid values: box, redbox, cross, redcross (default: box) # Set to 'box' will draw the traditional box. # Set to 'redbox' will draw a red box. # Set to 'cross' will draw a little cross to mark center. # Set to 'redcross' will draw a little red cross to mark center. locate_motion_style box # Draws the timestamp using same options as C function strftime(3) # Default: %Y-%m-%d

%T = date in ISO format and time in 24 hour clock # Text is placed in lower right corner text_right - # Draw a user defined text on the images using same options as C function strftime(3) # Default: Not defined = no text # Text is placed in lower left corner ; text_left value # Draw the number of changed pixed on the images (default: off) # Will normally be set to off except when you setup and adjust the motion settings # Text is placed in upper right corner text_changes off # This option defines the value of the special event conversion specifier %C # You can use any conversion specifier in this option except %C. Date and time # values are from the timestamp of the first image in the current event. # Default: %Y%m%d%H%M%S # The idea is that %C can be used filenames and text_left/right for creating # a unique identifier for each event. text_event - # Draw characters at twice normal size on images. (default: off) text_double off # Text to include in a JPEG EXIF comment # May be any text, including conversion specifiers. # The EXIF timestamp is included independent of this text. ; exif_text value ############################################################ # Target Directories and filenames For Images And Films # For the options snapshot_, picture_, movie_ and timelapse_filename # you can use conversion specifiers # %Y = year, %m = month, %d = date, # %H = hour, %M = minute, %S = second, # %v = event, %q = frame number, %t = thread (camera) number, # %D = changed pixels, %N = noise level, # %i and %J = width and height of motion area, # %K and %L = X and Y coordinates of motion center # %C = value defined by text_event # Quotation marks round string are allowed. ############################################################ # Target base directory for pictures and films # Recommended to use absolute path. (Default: current working directory) target_dir /home/vova/Files/Camera/ # File path for snapshots (jpeg or ppm) relative to target_dir # Default: %v-%Y%m%d%H%M%S-snapshot # Default value is equivalent to legacy oldlayout option # For Motion 3.0 compatible mode choose: %Y/%m/%d/%H/%M/%S-snapshot # File extension .jpg or .ppm is automatically added so do not include this. # Note: A symbolic link called lastsnap.jpg created in the target_dir will always # point to the latest snapshot, unless snapshot_filename is exactly 'lastsnap' snapshot_filename %Y%m%d%H%M%S-snapshot # File path for motion triggered images (jpeg or ppm) relative to target_dir # Default: %v-%Y%m%d%H%M%S-%q # Default value is equivalent to legacy oldlayout option # For Motion 3.0 compatible mode choose: %Y/%m/%d/%H/%M/%S-%q # File extension .jpg or .ppm is automatically added so do not include this # Set to 'preview' together with best-preview feature enables special naming # convention for preview shots. See motion guide for details picture_filename %Y%m%d%H%M%S-%q # File path for motion triggered ffmpeg films (movies) relative to target_dir # Default: %v-%Y%m%d%H%M%S # Default value is equivalent to legacy oldlayout option # For Motion 3.0 compatible mode choose: %Y/%m/%d/%H%M%S # File extension .mpg or .avi is automatically added so do not include this # This option was previously called ffmpeg_filename movie_filename %m%d_%H-%M-%S # File path for timelapse movies relative to target_dir # Default: %Y%m%d-timelapse # Default value is near equivalent to legacy oldlayout option # For Motion 3.0 compatible mode choose: %Y/%m/%d-timelapse # File extension .mpg is automatically added so do not include this timelapse_filename %Y%m%d-timelapse ############################################################ # Global Network Options ############################################################ # Enable or disable IPV6 for http control and stream (default: off) ipv6_enabled off ############################################################ # Live Stream Server ############################################################ # The mini-http server listens to this port for requests (default: 0 = disabled) stream_port 8082 # Quality of the jpeg (in percent) images produced (default: 50) stream_quality 50 # Output frames at 1 fps when no motion is detected and increase to the # rate given by stream_maxrate when motion is detected (default: off) stream_motion off # Maximum framerate for streams (default: 1) stream_maxrate 1 # Restrict stream connections to localhost only (default: on) stream_localhost off # Limits the number of images per connection (default: 0 = unlimited) # Number can be defined by multiplying actual stream rate by desired number of seconds # Actual stream rate is the smallest of the numbers framerate and stream_maxrate stream_limit 0 # Set the authentication method (default: 0) # 0 = disabled # 1 = Basic authentication # 2 = MD5 digest (the safer authentication) stream_auth_method 0 # Authentication for the stream. Syntax username:password # Default: not defined (Disabled) ; stream_authentication value ############################################################ # HTTP Based Control ############################################################ # TCP/IP port for the http server to listen on (default: 0 = disabled) webcontrol_port 8081 # Restrict control connections to localhost only (default: on) webcontrol_localhost off # Output for http server, select off to choose raw text plain (default: on) webcontrol_html_output on # Authentication for the http based control. Syntax username:password # Default: not defined (Disabled) ; webcontrol_authentication value ############################################################ # Tracking (Pan/Tilt) ############################################################ # Type of tracker (0=none (default), 1=stepper, 2=iomojo, 3=pwc, 4=generic, 5=uvcvideo, 6=servo) # The generic type enables the definition of motion center and motion size to # be used with the conversion specifiers for options like on_motion_detected track_type 0 # Enable auto tracking (default: off) track_auto off # Serial port of motor (default: none) ; track_port value # Motor number for x-axis (default: 0) track_motorx 0 # Set motorx reverse (default: off) track_motorx_reverse off # Motor number for y-axis (default: 0) track_motory 0 # Set motory reverse (default: off) track_motory_reverse off # Maximum value on x-axis (default: 0) track_maxx 0 # Minimum value on x-axis (default: 0) track_minx 0 # Maximum value on y-axis (default: 0) track_maxy 0 # Minimum value on y-axis (default: 0) track_miny 0 # Center value on x-axis (default: 0) track_homex 128 # Center value on y-axis (default: 0) track_homey 128 # ID of an iomojo camera if used (default: 0) track_iomojo_id 0 # Angle in degrees the camera moves per step on the X-axis # with auto-track (default: 10) # Currently only used with pwc type cameras track_step_angle_x 10 # Angle in degrees the camera moves per step on the Y-axis # with auto-track (default: 10) # Currently only used with pwc type cameras track_step_angle_y 10 # Delay to wait for after tracking movement as number # of picture frames (default: 10) track_move_wait 10 # Speed to set the motor to (stepper motor option) (default: 255) track_speed 255 # Number of steps to make (stepper motor option) (default: 40) track_stepsize 40 ############################################################ # External Commands, Warnings and Logging: # You can use conversion specifiers for the on_xxxx commands # %Y = year, %m = month, %d = date, # %H = hour, %M = minute, %S = second, # %v = event, %q = frame number, %t = thread (camera) number, # %D = changed pixels, %N = noise level, # %i and %J = width and height of motion area, # %K and %L = X and Y coordinates of motion center # %C = value defined by text_event # %f = filename with full path # %n = number indicating filetype # Both %f and %n are only defined for on_picture_save, # on_movie_start and on_movie_end # Quotation marks round string are allowed. ############################################################ # Do not sound beeps when detecting motion (default: on) # Note: Motion never beeps when running in daemon mode. quiet on # Command to be executed when an event starts. (default: none) # An event starts at first motion detected after a period of no motion defined by event_gap ; on_event_start value # Command to be executed when an event ends after a period of no motion # (default: none). The period of no motion is defined by option event_gap. on_event_end pkill -f vlc # Command to be executed when a picture (.ppm|.jpg) is saved (default: none) # To give the filename as an argument to a command append it with %f ; on_picture_save value # Command to be executed when a motion frame is detected (default: none) ; on_motion_detected value # Command to be executed when motion in a predefined area is detected # Check option 'area_detect'. (default: none) on_area_detected /home/vova/Core/scrypts/send_pix > /home/vova/Files/Logs/motion/motion_area.log 2>&1 # Command to be executed when a movie file (.mpg|.avi) is created. (default: none) # To give the filename as an argument to a command append it with %f on_movie_start echo "1" > /home/vova/Core/scrypts/motion/motion_label # Command to be executed when a movie file (.mpg|.avi) is closed. (default: none) # To give the filename as an argument to a command append it with %f on_movie_end echo "0" > /home/vova/Core/scrypts/motion/motion_label # Command to be executed when a camera can't be opened or if it is lost # NOTE: There is situations when motion don't detect a lost camera! # It depends on the driver, some drivers dosn't detect a lost camera at all # Some hangs the motion thread. Some even hangs the PC! (default: none) on_camera_lost wget http://192.168.0.205:8000/message/camera_lost ############################################################ # Common Options for database features. # Options require the database options to be active also. ############################################################ # Log to the database when creating motion triggered image file (default: on) sql_log_picture on # Log to the database when creating a snapshot image file (default: on) sql_log_snapshot on # Log to the database when creating motion triggered movie file (default: off) sql_log_movie off # Log to the database when creating timelapse movie file (default: off) sql_log_timelapse off # SQL query string that is sent to the database # Use same conversion specifiers has for text features # Additional special conversion specifiers are # %n = the number representing the file_type # %f = filename with full path # Create tables : ## # Mysql # CREATE TABLE security (camera int, filename char(80) not null, frame int, file_type int, time_stamp timestamp(14), event_time_stamp timestamp(14)); # # Postgresql # CREATE TABLE security (camera int, filename char(80) not null, frame int, file_type int, time_stamp timestamp without time zone, event_time_stamp timestamp without time zone); # # Default value: # insert into security(camera, filename, frame, file_type, time_stamp, text_event) values('%t', '%f', '%q', '%n', '%Y-%m-%d %T', '%C') sql_query sql_query insert into security(camera, filename, frame, file_type, time_stamp, event_time_stamp) values('%t', '%f', '%q', '%n', '%Y-%m-%d %T', '%C') ############################################################ # Database Options ############################################################ # database type : mysql, postgresql, sqlite3 (default : not defined) ; database_type value # database to log to (default: not defined) ; database_dbname value # The host on which the database is located (default: not defined) database_host localhost # User account name for database (default: not defined) ; database_user value # User password for database (default: not defined) ; database_password value # Port on which the database is located (default: not defined) # mysql 3306 , postgresql 5432 (default: not defined) database_port 0 ############################################################ # Database Options For SQLite3 ############################################################ # SQLite3 database to log to (default: not defined) ; sqlite3_db value ############################################################ # Video Loopback Device (vloopback project) ############################################################ # Output images to a video4linux loopback device # The value '-' means next available (default: not defined) ; video_pipe value # Output motion images to a video4linux loopback device # The value '-' means next available (default: not defined) ; motion_video_pipe value ############################################################## # Thread config files - One for each camera. # Except if only one camera - You only need this config file. # If you have more than one camera you MUST define one thread # config file for each camera in addition to this config file. ############################################################## ; thread /etc/motion/thread1.conf